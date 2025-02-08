Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $247.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.05. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $208.65 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

