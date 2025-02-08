Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Diageo by 88,407.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after buying an additional 8,104,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,671,000 after acquiring an additional 437,646 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 147,920 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 30.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,623,000 after purchasing an additional 284,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,759,000 after purchasing an additional 229,946 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $110.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.53 and a 200-day moving average of $126.91. Diageo plc has a one year low of $110.18 and a one year high of $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.