Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Diageo by 88,407.3% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 8,113,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,465,000 after buying an additional 8,104,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,671,000 after acquiring an additional 437,646 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,042,000 after purchasing an additional 147,920 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 30.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,623,000 after purchasing an additional 284,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 25.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,759,000 after purchasing an additional 229,946 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of DEO opened at $110.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.53 and a 200-day moving average of $126.91. Diageo plc has a one year low of $110.18 and a one year high of $154.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
