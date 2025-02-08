Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 661 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 59,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,695,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.