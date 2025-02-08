John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 108,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $603.80 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $493.07 and a 1 year high of $613.79. The firm has a market cap of $521.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $580.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

