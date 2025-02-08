Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells $171,073.50 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of JCI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.76. 7,031,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,113. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $88.90.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.