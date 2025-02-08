Jorge Titinger Sells 3,000 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $8,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

