Joseph Ghazal Sells 10,997 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Prologis Trading Down 1.0 %
Prologis stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.23.
Prologis Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 96.00%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
