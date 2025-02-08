JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 12,184.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,711 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $39,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 291.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

About JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

