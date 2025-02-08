JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 310.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 33,940 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JMST stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.