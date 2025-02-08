Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Given New $21.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283,473 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,979,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,832,000 after buying an additional 7,115,374 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Kenvue by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,886,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,194,000 after buying an additional 5,975,392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $98,926,000. Finally, M&G PLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 538.0% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 4,341,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660,730 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

