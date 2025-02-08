KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Price

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $106.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average of $107.15. Entegris has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 221.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

