Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.83 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 155.16 ($1.92). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.85), with a volume of 576,886 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.61) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Kier Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KIE

Kier Group Price Performance

About Kier Group

The company has a market capitalization of £658.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,358.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 146.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.83.

(Get Free Report)

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.