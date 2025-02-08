Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.83 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 155.16 ($1.92). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.85), with a volume of 576,886 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.61) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on KIE
Kier Group Price Performance
About Kier Group
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kier Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.