Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and traded as low as $6.00. Kingfisher shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 77,558 shares traded.

Kingfisher Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

