Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 60,107 SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSW opened at $195.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.47. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $136.84 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.71.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

