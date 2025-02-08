Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $325.79 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $245.04 and a one year high of $334.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.01 by $0.12. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -352.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.