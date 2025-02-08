Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 78,094 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2,134.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,094 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,844,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,103,300,000 after purchasing an additional 401,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $458,947,000 after buying an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,743,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,511,000 after buying an additional 30,354 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,057,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,405,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,124,000 after acquiring an additional 114,180 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $117.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.48%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northcoast Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

