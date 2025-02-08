Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $36.35 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1,182.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,423 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 0.7% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $36,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after buying an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,552,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,612,000 after purchasing an additional 581,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,013,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,083,000 after buying an additional 375,470 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after buying an additional 2,016,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $124.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

