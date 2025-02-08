Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,245 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Baird R W cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.86.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $294.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.40. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The company has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

