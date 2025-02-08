Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,571,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,302,000 after buying an additional 106,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,377,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135,838 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after buying an additional 1,189,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,388,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,640,000 after purchasing an additional 665,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 17.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,754,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,617,000 after acquiring an additional 700,862 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $205.21 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.59. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.