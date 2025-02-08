Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 19,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 39,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

