Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Trading 12.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.00 and last traded at $121.00. 450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.68.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average of $105.86.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.
