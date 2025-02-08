KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Position Increased by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,366,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,793,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,048,000 after buying an additional 572,100 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 136.8% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,048,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 768,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after acquiring an additional 307,500 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:KWEB opened at $32.40 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69.

