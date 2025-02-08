Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Trading Up 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 3,132,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,540,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.07).

Kromek Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £41.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33.

Kromek Group (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kromek Group had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 23.25%.

About Kromek Group

Our goal is a simple one, to make the world a safer and healthier place; we’re striving to support the global effort in Radiological and Biological Threat detection and management, as well enhance the quality of Advanced Imaging for the medical and industrial sectors, through our evolved, innovative and field proven products and solutions.

Kromek Group designs, develops, manufactures and markets both hardware and software of CZT solid-state Radiation Detectors and Scintillation Radiation Detector components and products to OEM, Civil Nuclear, Security Sectors and Government Bodies across the globe.

