Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $72.96 and last traded at $71.92. 9,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 168,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRUS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $78.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $883.52 million, a P/E ratio of -107.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $574,401.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,018.39. This represents a 84.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 237.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

See Also

