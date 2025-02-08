Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.600-16.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9 billion-$14.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.8 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.77.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.6 %

LH stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.18. The company had a trading volume of 588,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,727. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $258.59. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.67 and a 200 day moving average of $229.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.42, for a total value of $239,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,251.40. This represents a 27.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.43, for a total transaction of $2,815,675.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,814.27. The trade was a 27.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $5,915,209. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.