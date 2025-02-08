Lake Street Capital Boosts Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $31.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UTI. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $30.56.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $777,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,073.60. This trade represents a 18.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 73,048.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 878,038 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at $10,217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,377.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 483,170 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 362.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 376,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 295,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 198.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 229,738 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

