LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $100.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.49%.

Insider Transactions at LCI Industries

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,145 shares in the company, valued at $47,016,270. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Further Reading

