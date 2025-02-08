LCM Capital Management Inc Has $1.09 Million Stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

LCM Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $48.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.