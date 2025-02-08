Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,247 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 113,029 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,052,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $230,174,000 after acquiring an additional 80,675 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $121,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,248 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 27.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,114,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $103,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,208 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,491,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $82,768,000 after buying an additional 235,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,186,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $78,872,000 after buying an additional 2,838,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $20.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lyft from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lyft

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $188,352.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,424,987. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.