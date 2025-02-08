Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 171,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $10,896,330.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,602.30. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.16 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.