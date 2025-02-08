Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,177,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $566,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 29.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,641,000 after purchasing an additional 218,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 338,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,766 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 202,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,192,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

CSL stock opened at $350.70 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $337.01 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.97.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

