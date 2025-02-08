Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,514 Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,287 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $1,465,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 166.2% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 52,584 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRPT. DA Davidson raised their price target on Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.36.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $147.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.28 and a beta of 1.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.02 and a 1-year high of $164.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $19,260,164.40. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

