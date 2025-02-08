Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 17,921 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,921 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 103.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE BRX opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.58. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $30.67.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 315,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,218.16. The trade was a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.