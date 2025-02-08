Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes $732,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,374.88.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,316.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,240.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,185.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,350.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

