Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,527 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $713,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

