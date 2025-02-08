Ledyard National Bank Sells 911 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,630 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,171,000 after buying an additional 2,123,185 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,148,000 after buying an additional 1,301,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,898,000 after buying an additional 584,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.4 %

ICE stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.75.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,795 shares of company stock worth $2,120,572. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

