Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Estimate for argenx Earnings

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2028 earnings estimates for argenx in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $34.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $34.23. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2029 earnings at $41.83 EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baird R W lowered argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up previously from $646.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.39.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX stock opened at $646.64 on Thursday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $349.86 and a fifty-two week high of $678.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $636.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.93.

Institutional Trading of argenx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in argenx by 35.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,793,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,486 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,339,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 38,152.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,391,000 after buying an additional 143,834 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $76,314,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth $43,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.