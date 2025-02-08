Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Alumis FY2029 Earnings

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alumis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the year. The consensus estimate for Alumis’ current full-year earnings is ($8.45) per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALMS. Baird R W raised shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Alumis from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Alumis in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alumis in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ALMS opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. Alumis has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alumis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Towerview LLC grew its position in Alumis by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alumis during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alumis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alumis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

