Leo Wealth LLC Invests $251,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $10,123,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
SHY stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.36.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.