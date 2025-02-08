Leo Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Leo Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 258.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 99,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 71,895 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $55.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.