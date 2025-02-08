Leo Wealth LLC Purchases 157 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2,378.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

