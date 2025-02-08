Leo Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.1 %

MDLZ stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.