Leo Wealth LLC Sells 584 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leo Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 9.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,552 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 23.6% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $181.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $213.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.27.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

