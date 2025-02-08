Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and traded as high as $15.19. Leonardo shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 25,023 shares.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
