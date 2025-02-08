Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Announces Earnings Results

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. Lightspeed Commerce updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.08. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.39.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

