Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Stock Price Down 20.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Free Report) dropped 20.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 2,689,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 655% from the average daily volume of 356,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Lion One Metals Trading Up 6.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

About Lion One Metals

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. The company’s principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,613 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

