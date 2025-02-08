Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 3,366 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 956.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,366 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,629,000 after purchasing an additional 915,058 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $13,625,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $6,708,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $5,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

