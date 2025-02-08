Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $259,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Humana were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Humana by 81.8% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 1,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $274.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.66 and a 200-day moving average of $299.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.68.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,463.06. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

