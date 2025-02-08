Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $416,000 Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 598.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Argus upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.