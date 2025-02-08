Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases New Stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 479,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNY. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 468,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 205,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 697,820 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 91.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 288,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 137,907 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 125.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 25,930 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $1.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Polestar Automotive Holding UK
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polestar Automotive Holding UK
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.